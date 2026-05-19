Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,538 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 272,452 shares during the quarter. Lowe's Companies makes up about 6.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.09% of Lowe's Companies worth $127,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,230,787 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $13,560,617,000 after purchasing an additional 924,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,036,276 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,291,867,000 after purchasing an additional 124,501 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,830,080 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,716,467,000 after purchasing an additional 103,827 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,830,373 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,213,921,000 after purchasing an additional 240,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,294,776 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,079,320,000 after purchasing an additional 463,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $218.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.67. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $210.33 and a one year high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. Lowe's Companies's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $296.00 to $292.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $303.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lowe's Companies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $285.00 to $284.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $283.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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