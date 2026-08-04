lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Shares Bought by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 585.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,530 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co's holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on lululemon athletica from $153.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Research cut lululemon athletica from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $176.00 to $134.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $148.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

lululemon athletica Trading Up 4.0%

lululemon athletica stock opened at $123.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.86. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $104.44 and a 12-month high of $225.98.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. lululemon athletica's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, Director Charles V. Bergh purchased 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.05 per share, with a total value of $500,388.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,213,223.25. This trade represents a 70.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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