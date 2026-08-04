lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 210.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,930 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get lululemon athletica alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 4.2% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 4.3% during the first quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 363 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, Director Charles V. Bergh purchased 4,275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.05 per share, with a total value of $500,388.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,223.25. This represents a 70.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

lululemon athletica stock opened at $123.67 on Tuesday. lululemon athletica inc. has a one year low of $104.44 and a one year high of $225.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.86.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 31.26%. lululemon athletica's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $122.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $161.00 to $113.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $148.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

lululemon athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider lululemon athletica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and lululemon athletica wasn't on the list.

While lululemon athletica currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here