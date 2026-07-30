lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Shares Sold by SummitTX Capital L.P.

SummitTX Capital L.P. reduced its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,240 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 17,641 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth about $2,078,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in lululemon athletica by 224.4% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 13,344 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,705 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $153.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $148.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles V. Bergh acquired 4,275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,388.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,223.25. This trade represents a 70.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $119.03 on Thursday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $104.44 and a 1 year high of $225.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.88.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. lululemon athletica's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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