Luma Capital S.A. SPF Buys New Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Luma Capital S.A. SPF purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,000 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $11,924,000. Visa accounts for 11.2% of Luma Capital S.A. SPF's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonoma Allocations LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $710,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Visa by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 574,043 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $198,596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Visa by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 823,262 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $281,045,000 after purchasing an additional 159,906 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 274,141 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $93,586,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Visa by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,352,766 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $803,187,000 after buying an additional 238,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $411.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Freedom Capital raised Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $372.00 target price on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $388.88.

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Visa Stock Up 0.6%

Visa stock opened at $311.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a market capitalization of $565.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Visa's revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Visa's payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa launched and is operating an in‑house validator node on Stripe’s Tempo blockchain, positioning the company as an “anchor validator” to help enable real‑time stablecoin settlement and on‑chain payment rails — a move that could reduce processing frictions, deepen Visa’s role in settlement infrastructure and create new fee and product opportunities over time. Visa deepens blockchain push with Tempo validator node launch

Visa launched and is operating an in‑house validator node on Stripe’s Tempo blockchain, positioning the company as an “anchor validator” to help enable real‑time stablecoin settlement and on‑chain payment rails — a move that could reduce processing frictions, deepen Visa’s role in settlement infrastructure and create new fee and product opportunities over time. Positive Sentiment: Visa partnered with Neat to embed AI‑powered insurance and medical assistance into cards across Europe — a product enhancement aimed at increasing cardholder engagement, adding value to issuing partners, and potentially boosting transaction volume and service revenue. Neat and Visa Partner to Modernize Card Insurance and Assistance in Europe

Visa partnered with Neat to embed AI‑powered insurance and medical assistance into cards across Europe — a product enhancement aimed at increasing cardholder engagement, adding value to issuing partners, and potentially boosting transaction volume and service revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Visa is again a Platinum cosponsor for SBA’s National Small Business Week — a PR/partnership win that supports brand and SMB relationships but is unlikely to materially move near‑term revenue. SBA Announces Visa as Platinum Cosponsor for National Small Business Week 2026

Visa is again a Platinum cosponsor for SBA’s National Small Business Week — a PR/partnership win that supports brand and SMB relationships but is unlikely to materially move near‑term revenue. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup trimmed its price target for Visa from $450 to $400 while retaining a buy rating — a reduction that narrows implied upside and may signal slightly more conservative near‑term growth assumptions from a major analyst. Benzinga

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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