Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Lumentum were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 363.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Get Lumentum alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vincent Retort sold 45,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.32, for a total value of $26,624,774.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,583,690.60. This represents a 30.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $1,698,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,580,182. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,926 shares of company stock valued at $36,254,801. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Lumentum from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,014.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lumentum from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lumentum from $880.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,003.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lumentum

Trending Headlines about Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lumentum reported fiscal Q3 earnings that beat estimates, with revenue up 90% year over year on strong cloud and AI demand; the company also said 1.6T transceiver shipments are set to ramp in fiscal Q4. Article Title

Lumentum reported fiscal Q3 earnings that beat estimates, with revenue up 90% year over year on strong cloud and AI demand; the company also said 1.6T transceiver shipments are set to ramp in fiscal Q4. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned constructive on Lumentum, including Craig Hallum raising its price target to $1,150, Barclays lifting its target to $1,000, Loop Capital boosting its target to $1,400, and Rothschild Redburn initiating coverage with a Buy rating and a $1,270 target.

Several analysts turned constructive on Lumentum, including Craig Hallum raising its price target to $1,150, Barclays lifting its target to $1,000, Loop Capital boosting its target to $1,400, and Rothschild Redburn initiating coverage with a Buy rating and a $1,270 target. Positive Sentiment: Other note writers, including JPMorgan and BNP Paribas Exane, also issued upbeat outlooks, reinforcing the view that demand is exceeding supply and that the company remains well positioned in AI and cloud optics.

Other note writers, including JPMorgan and BNP Paribas Exane, also issued upbeat outlooks, reinforcing the view that demand is exceeding supply and that the company remains well positioned in AI and cloud optics. Neutral Sentiment: One market report said the stock was among several technology names with conflicted analyst views, suggesting investors are still weighing valuation against growth expectations. Article Title

One market report said the stock was among several technology names with conflicted analyst views, suggesting investors are still weighing valuation against growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong fundamentals, Lumentum shares slipped intraday as the AI optics trade cooled, with peers like Coherent and Applied Optoelectronics also falling sharply, pointing to sector profit-taking rather than company-specific weakness. Article Title

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE stock opened at $903.12 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.98 and a 12-month high of $1,021.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.24 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $776.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lumentum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lumentum wasn't on the list.

While Lumentum currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here