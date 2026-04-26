Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Shares Sold by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ reduced its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,630 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ's holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 784 shares of the technology company's stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 205 shares of the technology company's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 920 shares of the technology company's stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.13, for a total value of $3,664,371.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 66,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,812,934.31. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.78, for a total transaction of $1,878,028.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 95,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,381,235.50. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 65,775 shares of company stock worth $38,851,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Trading Up 4.1%

NASDAQ LITE opened at $881.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $56.80 and a one year high of $960.00. The company's 50 day moving average price is $739.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Lumentum's revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Lumentum from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $526.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Northland Securities set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $215.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $595.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $757.25.

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Lumentum News Roundup

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Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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