Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,379 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP's holdings in Tesla were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,128,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Tesla by 132.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,738,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $748,084,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla secured approval to expand Full Self-Driving in Belgium, adding momentum to its European autonomy rollout and supporting the long-term software revenue story.

Tesla secured approval to expand Full Self-Driving in Belgium, adding momentum to its European autonomy rollout and supporting the long-term software revenue story. Positive Sentiment: Coverage of Tesla’s Austin robotaxi rollout and improving analyst views on autonomy are strengthening the bull case for future AI-driven growth.

Coverage of Tesla’s Austin robotaxi rollout and improving analyst views on autonomy are strengthening the bull case for future AI-driven growth. Positive Sentiment: SpaceX IPO excitement may be reducing some of the recent selling pressure on TSLA as investors reassess Musk-related capital rotation.

SpaceX IPO excitement may be reducing some of the recent selling pressure on TSLA as investors reassess Musk-related capital rotation. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains split on valuation, with bulls focused on autonomy and robotics while bears argue Tesla still looks expensive versus current earnings.

Analyst commentary remains split on valuation, with bulls focused on autonomy and robotics while bears argue Tesla still looks expensive versus current earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja’s recent share sale was disclosed as tax withholding tied to equity awards, which is typically a routine insider transaction.

Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja’s recent share sale was disclosed as tax withholding tied to equity awards, which is typically a routine insider transaction. Negative Sentiment: Some articles noted that TSLA remains volatile as traders weigh whether SpaceX hype is distracting from Tesla’s core EV business and execution.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. China Renaissance cut their price target on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

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Tesla Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of TSLA opened at $399.15 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $288.77 and a one year high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 366.19, a P/E/G ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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