Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 4,144 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,817 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.4% of Lyell Wealth Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marest Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 48,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Evercore increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HSBC increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $313.85 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $305.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $262.71 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The company has a market capitalization of $840.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $27,590,706.56. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

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