Lynch Investment Planning LLC Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Lynch Investment Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,245 shares of the software giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of Lynch Investment Planning LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $50,664,631,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,733,827,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 59,543,261 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $30,840,432,000 after acquiring an additional 49,618,571 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 49,640.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,967,038 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $14,905,904,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906,791 shares during the period. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in Microsoft by 908.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 23,568,250 shares of the software giant's stock worth $11,398,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,231,333 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $379.40 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $356.28 and a 1-year high of $555.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $412.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The business had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The business's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Microsoft's payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Microsoft from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $556.00 to $555.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Forty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $561.20.

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Key Stories Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total transaction of $1,812,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,468 shares in the company, valued at $19,122,009.12. This trade represents a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total value of $519,111.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,922,874.02. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 23,762 shares of company stock worth $10,508,361 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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