LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 41,887 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 960.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LYB alerts: Sign Up

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of -24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.32. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.68%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $51.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Get Our Latest Report on LYB

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LyondellBasell Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LyondellBasell Industries wasn't on the list.

While LyondellBasell Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here