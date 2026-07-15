M3 Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,775 Target Corporation $TGT

M3 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,775 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Target by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company's stock.

Get Target alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Target from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Roth Capital reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Target from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Target from $132.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Target from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $130.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,127.70. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $134.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.61 and a 200-day moving average of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $142.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The business had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Target's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Target's payout ratio is presently 60.24%.

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Target, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Target wasn't on the list.

While Target currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here