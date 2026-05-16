MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 170,782.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 568,704 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $97,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,225,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,237,515,000 after purchasing an additional 157,343 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,736 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $186,080,000 after buying an additional 156,194 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 986,438 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $122,802,000 after buying an additional 634,903 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 909,799 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $155,830,000 after acquiring an additional 219,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.4% during the third quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 684,774 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $85,248,000 after acquiring an additional 41,009 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $375.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.52. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.16 and a one year high of $401.24. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $263.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.60, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $288.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $285.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, COO Robert Dennehy sold 18,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $4,512,109.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,864 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,154,896. This trade represents a 58.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $569,055.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,641.90. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 434,103 shares of company stock valued at $109,578,263. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting MACOM Technology Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting MACOM Technology Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: MACOM reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q2 results, with EPS of $1.09 topping estimates and revenue of $288.96 million also beating forecasts; revenue rose 22.5% year over year, reinforcing momentum in the business.

MACOM reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q2 results, with EPS of $1.09 topping estimates and revenue of $288.96 million also beating forecasts; revenue rose 22.5% year over year, reinforcing momentum in the business. Positive Sentiment: The company lifted Q3 2026 guidance to $1.31-$1.37 in EPS, signaling management confidence that recent demand trends can continue.

The company lifted Q3 2026 guidance to $1.31-$1.37 in EPS, signaling management confidence that recent demand trends can continue. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after earnings, including Truist raising its price target to $375 and keeping a buy rating, while Zacks Research upgraded the stock to strong-buy.

Analysts turned more constructive after earnings, including Truist raising its price target to $375 and keeping a buy rating, while Zacks Research upgraded the stock to strong-buy. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also highlighted MTSI as a high-efficiency and momentum name, which can attract additional trader interest. Article Title

Zacks also highlighted MTSI as a high-efficiency and momentum name, which can attract additional trader interest. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling by directors Charles R. Bland and Geoffrey Ribar may be a mild overhang, but the sales were relatively small versus their remaining holdings and occurred after the stock’s sharp rally.

Insider selling by directors Charles R. Bland and Geoffrey Ribar may be a mild overhang, but the sales were relatively small versus their remaining holdings and occurred after the stock’s sharp rally. Neutral Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha piece argued the growth story may not justify the stock’s premium valuation, which could temper upside if investors start focusing more on price than execution. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $316.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Further Reading

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