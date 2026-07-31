Macy's, Inc. $M Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,872 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 102,161 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.23% of Macy's worth $10,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy's in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy's during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Macy's by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Macy's by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Macy's by 7,265.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on M shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Macy's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Macy's from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Macy's from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore set a $22.00 target price on Macy's in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Macy's from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.70.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 16,419 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $408,668.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $497,800. This represents a 45.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 10,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $258,273.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $650,309.99. This trade represents a 28.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company's stock.

Macy's Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of M stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Macy's, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Macy's had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Macy's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.1915 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Macy's's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report).

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