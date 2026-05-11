MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires New Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,245 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 296 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Allison Transmission from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Allison Transmission from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $115.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALSN

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, insider Eric C. Scroggins sold 1,313 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $150,207.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,617.60. This trade represents a 6.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $124.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.01. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $137.62. The business's 50 day moving average price is $122.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 14.88%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Allison Transmission's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.04%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

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