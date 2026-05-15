Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 14,563 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 148.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,388 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the company's stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 188,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,885 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Rollins Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts: Sign Up

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $80.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $346.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company's fifty day moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average is $74.18. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $86.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $2,284,228.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $1,872,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,754,735. The trade was a 9.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 755,101 shares of company stock worth $59,988,566 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CocaCola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CocaCola wasn't on the list.

While CocaCola currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here