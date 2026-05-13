Madison Asset Management LLC Has $105.52 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 51,910 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Madison Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Keysight Technologies worth $105,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,201.3% in the 4th quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 8,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $361.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.32. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.85 and a twelve month high of $370.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total value of $8,578,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 163,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,719,286.92. The trade was a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total value of $594,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,252,757.81. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,230. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $322.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $314.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Keysight Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Keysight Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Keysight Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here