Madison Asset Management LLC Has $12.21 Million Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,887 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $12,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,369,395 shares of the software company's stock valued at $14,593,054,000 after acquiring an additional 344,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,632,009 shares of the software company's stock valued at $7,277,941,000 after acquiring an additional 352,448 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,981,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,994 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,711,583,000 after acquiring an additional 742,646 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,821,688 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,700,850,000 after acquiring an additional 414,526 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $338.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $236.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.13 and a 12-month high of $422.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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