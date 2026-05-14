Madison Asset Management LLC Has $12.64 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,366 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $12,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,029,572 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $312,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,039 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,533,015 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $465,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,744 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,697,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 12.3% during the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 15,956 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

Get McDonald's alerts: Sign Up

McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $275.56 on Thursday. McDonald's Corporation has a 52 week low of $271.98 and a 52 week high of $341.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.43. The stock's fifty day moving average is $306.54 and its 200 day moving average is $310.47.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. McDonald's's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total value of $2,066,731.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,567.39. This trade represents a 73.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,276 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.54, for a total value of $8,764,097.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,066. The trade was a 53.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,395 shares of company stock worth $12,710,070. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on McDonald's in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on McDonald's from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald's currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $334.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

Key Headlines Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s announced a landmark stadium naming-rights deal with the Chicago Fire, branding the new venue “McDonald’s Park.” The partnership expands brand visibility, includes a new flagship restaurant, and supports youth soccer and community programs, which could help long-term brand strength. McDonald's and Chicago Fire Football Club Announce Landmark Stadium Naming Rights Partnership

McDonald’s announced a landmark stadium naming-rights deal with the Chicago Fire, branding the new venue “McDonald’s Park.” The partnership expands brand visibility, includes a new flagship restaurant, and supports youth soccer and community programs, which could help long-term brand strength. Neutral Sentiment: Several reports highlighted McDonald’s recent first-quarter beat and noted that analysts still see the company as a strong blue-chip dividend name, even after RBC trimmed its price target. This supports the view that the business remains fundamentally solid, but the market is still cautious on near-term upside. RBC Capital Trims Price Target on McDonald’s (MCD) Despite Better-than-Expected Q1

Several reports highlighted McDonald’s recent first-quarter beat and noted that analysts still see the company as a strong blue-chip dividend name, even after RBC trimmed its price target. This supports the view that the business remains fundamentally solid, but the market is still cautious on near-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Other coverage focused on McDonald’s pricing, breakfast promotions, and broader restaurant-stock trends, which may influence consumer perception but do not appear to be immediate stock catalysts.

Other coverage focused on McDonald’s pricing, breakfast promotions, and broader restaurant-stock trends, which may influence consumer perception but do not appear to be immediate stock catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Investors are weighing worries that rising gas prices could squeeze consumers and reduce fast-food visits, adding pressure to McDonald’s shares after the recent earnings report. McDonald's Stock Hits 52-Week Lows: High Gas Prices Could Make Things Worse

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McDonald's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McDonald's wasn't on the list.

While McDonald's currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here