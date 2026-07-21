Madison Asset Management LLC Has $97.10 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,257 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 62,141 shares during the period. Gartner comprises about 1.2% of Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.87% of Gartner worth $97,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 127.6% in the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 27.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 56.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,567 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on IT. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gartner from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Gartner from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Gartner from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $173.10.

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Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $141.09 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $145.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.66. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.25 and a 52 week high of $360.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 161.39%. The company's revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.250- EPS. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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