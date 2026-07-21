Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO - Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 964,776 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock after selling 78,927 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 1.83% of Thor Industries worth $77,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $78.00 target price on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Thor Industries from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $92.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Thor Industries

Thor Industries Stock Down 0.4%

THO opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.71 and a 1 year high of $122.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.02). Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Thor Industries's payout ratio is presently 90.04%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

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