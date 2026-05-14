Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New $5.34 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 79,500 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,340,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $3,507,063,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 35.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,781,919 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,324,073,000 after buying an additional 6,714,536 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,638,031 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $469,051,000 after buying an additional 131,935 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 116.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,528,906 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $454,982,000 after buying an additional 1,895,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 24.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,138,413 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $404,687,000 after buying an additional 607,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Fiserv

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Fiserv Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of FISV opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $191.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. The business's revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Fiserv from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FISV

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

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