Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 177,513 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,070,299 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 177,513 shares during the period. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C makes up 1.1% of Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C worth $90,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,133,295 shares of the company's stock worth $2,081,841,000 after purchasing an additional 715,525 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,695,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,250,671,000 after purchasing an additional 129,822 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,542,396 shares of the company's stock worth $447,471,000 after purchasing an additional 688,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983,116 shares of the company's stock worth $391,290,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

In related news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $9,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 94,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,518,459.68. This trade represents a 51.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,044,773.73. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,503.10. This trade represents a 42.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FWONK. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $111.14.

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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Trading Down 2.9%

FWONK opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a 1-year low of $80.15 and a 1-year high of $109.36. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company's fifty day moving average price is $92.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.59.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

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