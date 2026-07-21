Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,107,675 Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARMP

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,107,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,583,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.74% of Armata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the company's stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company's stock.

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Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.2%

Armata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $185.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.26. Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Report on ARMP

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted bacteriophage therapies to address antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections. The company's proprietary platform harnesses naturally occurring viruses that selectively infect and destroy bacterial pathogens, offering a novel approach to combating drug-resistant strains that pose significant challenges in hospital and community settings.

Armata's pipeline includes phage-based candidates aimed at Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a common cause of hospital-acquired pneumonia and infections in cystic fibrosis patients, as well as Staphylococcus aureus and other priority pathogens.

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