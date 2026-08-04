Main Street Capital Corporation $MAIN Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN - Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 61,444 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Main Street Capital worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,734,461 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $165,135,000 after acquiring an additional 162,580 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3,880.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 890,461 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $53,774,000 after acquiring an additional 868,092 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 866,884 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $55,125,000 after purchasing an additional 534,374 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 719,967 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,479,000 after purchasing an additional 95,177 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.3% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 484,584 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company's stock.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 2.6%

MAIN opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $67.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $73.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $145.23 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 74.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Main Street Capital

In other Main Street Capital news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,830 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $353,315.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,148,650.05. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAIN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on Main Street Capital from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Main Street Capital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation NYSE: MAIN is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies in the United States. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Main Street Capital was formed in 2007 and operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm's management services are provided by Main Street Capital Management, L.P., which focuses on identifying growing private companies with enterprise values typically between $10 million and $150 million.

Main Street Capital's primary offerings include first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien loans, subordinated debt, and equity co-investments or minority equity positions.

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