Main Street Research LLC Buys 14,578 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,360 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookwood Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Juno Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,591,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 407,179 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,747,646,000 after purchasing an additional 98,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,222 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $344,410,000 after purchasing an additional 396,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Key Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays kept an Overweight rating on Charles Schwab while only trimming its price target to $122 from $127, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling continued analyst confidence. Article Title

Barclays kept an rating on Charles Schwab while only trimming its price target to $122 from $127, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling continued analyst confidence. Positive Sentiment: Charles Schwab is expanding its digital assets team ahead of a planned crypto trading rollout, a move that could open a new revenue stream and strengthen its long-term competitive position. Article Title

Charles Schwab is expanding its team ahead of a planned crypto trading rollout, a move that could open a new revenue stream and strengthen its long-term competitive position. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains broadly supportive, with Charles Schwab receiving an average “Moderate Buy” rating from analysts, reinforcing expectations for steady fundamentals. Article Title

Brokerage coverage remains broadly supportive, with Charles Schwab receiving an average rating from analysts, reinforcing expectations for steady fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab strategists warned that the era of easy index gains may be over, reflecting a more volatile market backdrop that could change trading and investing behavior, but the direct impact on Schwab’s earnings is unclear. Article Title

Schwab strategists warned that the era of easy index gains may be over, reflecting a more volatile market backdrop that could change trading and investing behavior, but the direct impact on Schwab’s earnings is unclear. Neutral Sentiment: A Wall Street Journal story about a Schwab account tied to the Trumps highlighted an automated trading spree after a legal win, but it appears more headline-driven than financially material to the company. Article Title

A Wall Street Journal story about a Schwab account tied to the Trumps highlighted an automated trading spree after a legal win, but it appears more headline-driven than financially material to the company. Neutral Sentiment: News that a Schwab executive sold 2,000 shares is worth noting, but the sale is too small to signal a meaningful shift in insider sentiment on its own. Article Title

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,986,600. This represents a 21.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $200,020.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,373,937.38. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,700 shares of company stock worth $6,283,211. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, May 15th. Argus set a $108.00 price objective on Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $115.89.

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Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.2%

SCHW stock opened at $101.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $91.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.29. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.96 and a 1-year high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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