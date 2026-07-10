Main Street Research LLC Lowers Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Main Street Research LLC cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,491 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 435,414 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.18.

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Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE UBER opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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