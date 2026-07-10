Main Street Research LLC Sells 529,109 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Main Street Research LLC lowered its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the company's stock after selling 529,109 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOOD. Wall Street Zen raised Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Argus upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Trending Headlines about Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robinhood’s newly launched blockchain is generating strong interest, with reports of a memecoin frenzy, record DEX volume, and growing retail activity on Robinhood Chain, which supports the bullish growth narrative. Article: Trader turns $800 into $1 million

Robinhood’s newly launched blockchain is generating strong interest, with reports of a memecoin frenzy, record DEX volume, and growing retail activity on Robinhood Chain, which supports the bullish growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on HOOD from $82 to $122 and kept an overweight rating, reinforcing optimism that the stock still has room to run.

Barclays raised its price target on HOOD from $82 to $122 and kept an rating, reinforcing optimism that the stock still has room to run. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Robinhood’s crypto and tokenization push, including Robinhood Chain, stock tokens, DeFi lending, perpetual futures, and AI trading, continues to support expectations for future revenue growth. Article: HOOD Bets on DeFi, Tokenization & AI Trading in Global Expansion Push

Coverage around Robinhood’s crypto and tokenization push, including Robinhood Chain, stock tokens, DeFi lending, perpetual futures, and AI trading, continues to support expectations for future revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted rising attention on Robinhood’s memecoin ecosystem and broad media interest in the company, which adds visibility but is not a direct fundamental catalyst. Article: Robinhood's Memecoin Boom Shows Crypto's Retail Market Is No Joke

Several articles highlighted rising attention on Robinhood’s memecoin ecosystem and broad media interest in the company, which adds visibility but is not a direct fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Recent insider sales by Robinhood executives and directors may slightly weigh on sentiment, though the transactions were pre-arranged under Rule 10b5-1 plans and do not necessarily signal a change in business outlook.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $1,161,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 471,396 shares in the company, valued at $54,747,931.44. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $43,563,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,563,750. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and have sold 659,112 shares valued at $68,741,158. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $115.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.20 and a 200-day moving average of $89.33. The company has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.33. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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