Man Group plc Cuts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,088 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 206,601 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $124,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,156,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,984,231,000 after acquiring an additional 691,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,747,646,000 after purchasing an additional 98,242 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,184,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,015,720,000 after purchasing an additional 78,020 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,276,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,325,512,000 after buying an additional 2,066,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,818,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,179,888,000 after buying an additional 171,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $794,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,600. This trade represents a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.0%

SCHW stock opened at $94.62 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $164.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

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