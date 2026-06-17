Mangrove Partners IM LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Mangrove Partners IM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,158 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titan Wealth CI Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,752 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 59,220 shares during the period. Nicholas Wealth LLC. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. now owns 4,706 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $1,378,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director Laura Alber acquired 2,571 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.58 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. This trade represents a 36.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $161.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.50 and a 12 month high of $276.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $398.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

More Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Salesforce is deepening its push into agentic AI by acquiring Fin, an AI customer-service platform that handles queries across chat, email, WhatsApp, SMS, phone and Slack. Investors are viewing the deal as a strategic step that could strengthen Salesforce’s position in the fast-growing AI automation market. Reuters article

Salesforce is deepening its push into agentic AI by acquiring Fin, an AI customer-service platform that handles queries across chat, email, WhatsApp, SMS, phone and Slack. Investors are viewing the deal as a strategic step that could strengthen Salesforce’s position in the fast-growing AI automation market. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at firms including Wedbush, Canaccord Genuity and Needham reaffirmed bullish views, with price targets well above the current share price, suggesting Wall Street sees meaningful upside if Salesforce’s AI strategy gains traction. Benzinga article

Analysts at firms including Wedbush, Canaccord Genuity and Needham reaffirmed bullish views, with price targets well above the current share price, suggesting Wall Street sees meaningful upside if Salesforce’s AI strategy gains traction. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around Salesforce’s strong cash generation, rising margins and a $50 billion buyback plan is supporting the investment case by highlighting its ability to fund acquisitions while still returning capital to shareholders. Yahoo Finance article

Commentary around Salesforce’s strong cash generation, rising margins and a $50 billion buyback plan is supporting the investment case by highlighting its ability to fund acquisitions while still returning capital to shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Wedbush said the Fin purchase shows Salesforce is moving faster than expected to secure the AI agent market, but investors are still waiting to see whether these acquisitions translate into faster revenue growth and better returns. Proactive Investors article

Wedbush said the Fin purchase shows Salesforce is moving faster than expected to secure the AI agent market, but investors are still waiting to see whether these acquisitions translate into faster revenue growth and better returns. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage is focusing on Salesforce’s steep share-price decline over the past year and the concern that its acquisition-heavy strategy has not yet restored investor confidence, keeping pressure on CRM stock. Invezz article

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Salesforce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Salesforce wasn't on the list.

While Salesforce currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here