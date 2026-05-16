Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,302 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 23,612 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.05% of Manhattan Associates worth $109,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,957,028 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,205,723,000 after buying an additional 136,708 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,801,901 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $574,334,000 after buying an additional 518,321 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,132 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $425,771,000 after buying an additional 149,079 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,264 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $183,101,000 after buying an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 860,869 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $176,461,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Manhattan Associates from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $145.00 target price on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Manhattan Associates from $208.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Manhattan Associates from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $202.91.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $1,016,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,468,488.75. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

MANH opened at $131.32 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.06 and a 12 month high of $247.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.63.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $282.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $273.71 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.68%.Manhattan Associates's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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