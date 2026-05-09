Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $19.98 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,596 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 7,544 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $896.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock's 50-day moving average is $755.75 and its 200-day moving average is $664.91. The company has a market cap of $412.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.31 and a 52-week high of $931.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The firm's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 86,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,397,884.68. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,631,913.85. This represents a 22.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,054,613. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $980.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $940.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $890.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on CAT

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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