Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 5,312 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,161,731 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $12,322,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,413 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,196,543 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,146,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,234 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,115,954 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,287,408,000 after purchasing an additional 605,600 shares during the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,215,000 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $887,258,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15,459.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,057,960 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $791,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $213.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.76 and a 52 week high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is 67.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $273.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HON

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Further Reading

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