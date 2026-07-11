Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in TransUnion $TRU

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,257,357 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 72,849 shares during the period. TransUnion makes up approximately 1.2% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned about 0.65% of TransUnion worth $86,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 85.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,761 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 34,867 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 578,599 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $50,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,736 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 59.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TransUnion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,019 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $50,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TRU. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings cut TransUnion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on TransUnion from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TransUnion

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $77,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,440. The trade was a 14.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,642,292.82. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 32,138 shares of company stock worth $2,335,742 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

TransUnion Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE TRU traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.04. 2,087,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $99.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.85%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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