Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,682 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 66,081 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $59,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.9%

APH traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.11. 5,948,422 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,909,821. The firm has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.19 and a 12-month high of $178.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.01 and a 200 day moving average of $143.38.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $185.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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