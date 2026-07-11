Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,416 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MPC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,932,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $287.15. The stock has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company's 50 day moving average is $256.82 and its 200 day moving average is $222.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.91. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.36%.The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 32.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Marathon Petroleum's payout ratio is 26.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 6,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $1,703,243.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,543,058. This trade represents a 27.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Marathon Petroleum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $224.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $279.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, June 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $274.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report).

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