Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 1,870,613 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,870,613 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 438.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the second quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the third quarter worth $27,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $86.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Insider Activity

In other CocaCola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $2,284,228.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 250,688 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $19,839,448.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 278,155 shares in the company, valued at $22,013,186.70. This trade represents a 47.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 555,101 shares of company stock valued at $44,208,566. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

More CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Coca-Cola to $3.26, signaling confidence that full-year earnings should meet expectations. CocaCola stock page

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Coca-Cola to $3.26, signaling confidence that full-year earnings should meet expectations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and Erste Group Bank also lifted select future-year estimates, including FY2027 and Q3 2026 forecasts, suggesting analysts see continued earnings resilience. CocaCola stock page

Zacks and Erste Group Bank also lifted select future-year estimates, including FY2027 and Q3 2026 forecasts, suggesting analysts see continued earnings resilience. Neutral Sentiment: A separate market commentary highlighted dividend stocks as attractive amid geopolitical uncertainty and recession worries, which may reinforce investor interest in defensive names like Coca-Cola. 2 Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys in May

A separate market commentary highlighted dividend stocks as attractive amid geopolitical uncertainty and recession worries, which may reinforce investor interest in defensive names like Coca-Cola. Negative Sentiment: Not all revisions were higher: Zacks trimmed some quarterly and FY2028 estimates, indicating analysts still see some near-term earnings pressure in parts of the forecast period. CocaCola stock page

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $78.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $337.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average of $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report).

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