Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 19,696 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,143 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 19,696 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $16,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,512,563,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,421,387 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,487,687,000 after buying an additional 1,760,484 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,197,423 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,975,600,000 after buying an additional 188,186 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 20,625,070 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,922,257,000 after buying an additional 2,369,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,606,215 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $895,466,000 after buying an additional 477,745 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.07. 14,053,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,508,680. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.The firm's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Trending Headlines about Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary remain upbeat on Wells Fargo’s upcoming results, with expectations for higher net interest income and fee income to support earnings. The stock is also benefiting from a “moderate buy” consensus and renewed interest in bank earnings ahead of the reporting season.

Analysts and market commentary remain upbeat on Wells Fargo’s upcoming results, with expectations for higher net interest income and fee income to support earnings. The stock is also benefiting from a “moderate buy” consensus and renewed interest in bank earnings ahead of the reporting season. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo was cited as a bullish name in sector research, and the broader banking group is seen as positioned for solid Q2 results, which could lift financial stocks if the trend holds.

Wells Fargo was cited as a bullish name in sector research, and the broader banking group is seen as positioned for solid Q2 results, which could lift financial stocks if the trend holds. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles focused on Wells Fargo mostly previewed the earnings release rather than delivering new company-specific news, so investors are still waiting for a catalyst from the actual report.

Recent articles focused on Wells Fargo mostly previewed the earnings release rather than delivering new company-specific news, so investors are still waiting for a catalyst from the actual report. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market news was mixed but relatively calm, with futures drifting and investors waiting for inflation data and earnings season, which suggests WFC’s move is more tied to positioning than to any fresh negative headline.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Further Reading

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