Marathon Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 24,662 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.09% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. United Community Bank increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 83.2% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 623 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LYB alerts: Sign Up

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.32. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.76. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.53 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.84%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $26,199,255.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,270,918 shares in the company, valued at $359,107,643.34. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $51.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LyondellBasell Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LyondellBasell Industries wasn't on the list.

While LyondellBasell Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here