Marathon Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,665 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,223 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Henry Schein worth $11,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Henry Schein alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 5,925 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $478,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 80,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,508,763.20. The trade was a 6.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 43,812 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $3,562,353.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 383,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,207,021.93. The trade was a 10.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 105,911 shares of company stock worth $8,574,982 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.48. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $89.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Henry Schein, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Henry Schein wasn't on the list.

While Henry Schein currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here