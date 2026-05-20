Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $11.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN - Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,443 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,623 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.24% of Vail Resorts worth $11,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 833.3% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 168 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 815.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Vail Resorts news, CEO Robert A. Katz acquired 37,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,942,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,312 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,606,974.72. This trade represents a 15.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 190 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,539 shares in the company, valued at $730,317.15. This represents a 3.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings cut Vail Resorts from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research cut Vail Resorts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $161.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTN

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:MTN opened at $123.81 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.51 and a fifty-two week high of $175.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.70. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $128.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.70.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.19). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Vail Resorts's payout ratio is 144.86%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company's signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

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