Marathon Asset Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. $WCC

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC - Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,418 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,096 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of WESCO International worth $12,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in WESCO International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company's stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company's stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 166.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 133 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the technology company's stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WCC stock opened at $337.22 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $302.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.54. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.70 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.12.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 2.79%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.000-17.000 EPS. Analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from WESCO International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. WESCO International's dividend payout ratio is 14.21%.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 9,910 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.48, for a total transaction of $3,562,446.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,049,762.28. This trade represents a 33.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Engel sold 79,440 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.75, for a total value of $28,499,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 478,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,821,877.50. The trade was a 14.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,486 shares of company stock valued at $51,846,641. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on WCC shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on WESCO International from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on WESCO International from $352.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on WESCO International from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens upped their price target on WESCO International from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded WESCO International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $321.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCC

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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