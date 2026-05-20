Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 5,171 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,543 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,171 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 793 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Get TSM alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,346 shares of company stock worth $218,005. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $392.16 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $367.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $190.03 and a 12 month high of $421.97. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here