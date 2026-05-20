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Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 555,863 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Written by MarketBeat
May 20, 2026
CNH Industrial logo with Industrials background
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Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,917,195 shares of the company's stock after selling 555,863 shares during the period. CNH Industrial accounts for approximately 4.2% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.96% of CNH Industrial worth $109,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in CNH Industrial by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,187 shares of the company's stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,180 shares of the company's stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its position in CNH Industrial by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 181,983 shares of the company's stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 50,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company's stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 2.6%

CNH Industrial stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 10.17. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.13%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 89.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CNH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings raised CNH Industrial from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial set a $16.00 target price on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised CNH Industrial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore set a $12.25 target price on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNH Industrial news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $490,140.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 71,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,610.38. The trade was a 40.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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