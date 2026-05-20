Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 9,065 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,230 shares of the software company's stock after selling 9,065 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Autodesk were worth $27,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $246.00 price target (down from $331.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $279.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $333.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $244.16 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.10 and a 12 month high of $329.09. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company's fifty day moving average price is $240.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.55.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 53.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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