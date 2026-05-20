Marathon Asset Management Ltd Trims Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,188 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,069 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $11,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 40.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 40,429 shares of the company's stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,983 shares of the company's stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,633 shares of the company's stock worth $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 54,746 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,280 shares of the company's stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,439,602.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 90,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,486,054.28. This represents a 27.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $3,424,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 300,122 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,354.56. This trade represents a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $79.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $83.10.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio is 93.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $74.50.

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About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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