Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Holdings Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 76.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,092 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 213,545 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $52,146,000 after buying an additional 50,521 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 570.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 168,644 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $41,180,000 after purchasing an additional 143,500 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $1,714,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 225,837 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 41,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $4,977,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 6,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $1,703,243.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,543,058. This trade represents a 27.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Marathon Petroleum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $344.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $309.19.

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Trending Headlines about Marathon Petroleum

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major earnings beat: MPC reported $17.73 in diluted EPS versus a consensus estimate of roughly $14.27–$14.52, while revenue reached $51.99 billion. Net income rose to $5.1 billion from $1.2 billion a year earlier, supported by higher crack spreads. Marathon Petroleum beats quarterly profit estimates on refining margin boom

MPC reported $17.73 in diluted EPS versus a consensus estimate of roughly $14.27–$14.52, while revenue reached $51.99 billion. Net income rose to $5.1 billion from $1.2 billion a year earlier, supported by higher crack spreads. Positive Sentiment: Strong operations and shareholder returns: Adjusted EBITDA was $8.46 billion, including $6.66 billion from Refining and Marketing. Refinery utilization was 94% and margin capture was 112%. MPC returned approximately $2.8 billion to shareholders, including about $2.5 billion in buybacks, and retains $6.1 billion in repurchase authorization. MPC Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Refining Capture and Cash Returns

Adjusted EBITDA was $8.46 billion, including $6.66 billion from Refining and Marketing. Refinery utilization was 94% and margin capture was 112%. MPC returned approximately $2.8 billion to shareholders, including about $2.5 billion in buybacks, and retains $6.1 billion in repurchase authorization. Positive Sentiment: Growth outlook: Management expects favorable refining conditions to continue into 2027 and projects MPLX distribution growth of 12.5% annually in 2026 and 2027. MPLX’s 2026 growth-capital outlook was raised to $2.9 billion. Marathon Petroleum expects MPLX growth capex at $2.9B

Management expects favorable refining conditions to continue into 2027 and projects MPLX distribution growth of 12.5% annually in 2026 and 2027. MPLX’s 2026 growth-capital outlook was raised to $2.9 billion. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst support is mixed: TD Cowen raised its price target to $375 and maintained a Buy rating, but the median target from 12 analysts is $270, indicating that several published targets are below recent trading levels.

TD Cowen raised its price target to $375 and maintained a Buy rating, but the median target from 12 analysts is $270, indicating that several published targets are below recent trading levels. Negative Sentiment: Peak-margin concerns: Refining profitability benefited from fuel-market disruptions and unusually strong margins linked to Middle East supply stress. Investors may be treating the quarter as a cyclical peak and taking profits rather than extrapolating the earnings run rate.

Refining profitability benefited from fuel-market disruptions and unusually strong margins linked to Middle East supply stress. Investors may be treating the quarter as a cyclical peak and taking profits rather than extrapolating the earnings run rate. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Reported open-market insider activity over the past six months includes eight sales and no purchases, adding a potentially cautious signal.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of MPC opened at $297.47 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $277.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.52. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $326.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $17.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.27 by $3.46. The company had revenue of $51.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 5.48%.Marathon Petroleum's revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 43.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

See Also

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