Marble Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 37,802 Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,802 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,460,310 shares of the bank's stock valued at $175,074,000 after buying an additional 736,296 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the bank's stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 477,680 shares of the bank's stock valued at $12,945,000 after buying an additional 59,236 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the bank's stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.13%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Regions Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $31.50 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Regions Financial

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP Brian R. Willman sold 7,014 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $195,760.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation NYSE: RF is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

Further Reading

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