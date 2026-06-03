Marble Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Marble Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,491 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE EMR opened at $141.94 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $118.48 and a 12 month high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company's fifty day moving average price is $137.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.73.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The business's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $163.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Further Reading

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