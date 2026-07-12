Markel Group Inc. Has $29.38 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,376 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 13,503 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of FactSet Research Systems worth $29,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5,100.0% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a "sell" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $253.00.

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FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS stock traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.95. 529,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,231. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.45. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $453.41.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 23.21%.The company had revenue of $622.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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